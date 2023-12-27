Stamp Prices Going Up in January

UNDATED (WJON News) - The price of stamps is going up again.

The U.S. Postal Service has announced the price of a first-class stamp will go from 66 cents to 68 cents on January 21st.

The adjustments, approved by the governors of the Postal Service, will raise all services by two percent, and the price of package shipping is expected to go up nearly six percent.

Other price increases:

The additional-ounce price remains the same at 24 cents.

The cost of mailing postcards is going up for both domestic and international delivery.

The cost to mail international letters is going up from $1.50 to $1.55.

Last July, the Postal Service announced a price hike that added three cents to the cost of a first-class stamp. Even with the price increase, officials reported a $6.5 billion loss for fiscal year 2023.

Forever stamps may still be used following the price increase; they’re good “forever”.

