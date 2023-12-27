At Least One Person Is Dead In New London Crash
BURBANK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- At least one person died in a crash near New London Wednesday.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:00 a.m. a semi-truck driven by 67-year-old Bruce Feldman of Renville was going North on Highway 71, and an SUV driven by an 80-year-old man from Cambridge was going East on Highway 9 when they collided.
Feldman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV's name, and the name of his passenger, a 76-year-old Cambridge woman have not been released due to the ongoing investigation.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures
Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures