St. Cloud Chamber Hosts Conflict Management Seminar

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If your New Year’s resolution is to learn how to manage conflict, especially conflict among coworkers and teams, the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is ready for you.

Lunchtime Learning, a series of lunchtime training sessions, resumes next Wednesday with “Lessons in Leadership, Growing Through Conflict”.

Tara Gronhovd is a leadership and team coach with Align. She’ll lead the discussion on Wednesday, January 3rd, at the Chamber offices.

The average employee wastes three to four hours a week in miscommunication, unresolved conflict, and working around tension between colleagues. You take that times the number of people on your team, (and) you are going to slow down productivity significantly.

The session will cover the common causes of conflict, natural points of tension on every team, and discuss strategies to handle conflict when it arises.

IF YOU GO:

LESSONS IN LEADERSHIP – GROWING THROUGH CONFLICT

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3RD, NOON.

PRE-REGISTER BY CALLING THE ST. CLOUD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BY JANUARY 1ST.

Gronhovd says learning how to effectively manage conflict can help improve productivity at every business.

There's a lot of research that shows when you improve a team's ability to manage and handle natural conflict - the productivity and morale go up (and) trust goes up. And trust is the foundation of all high-performing teams.

Lunchtime Learning is a monthly seminar focused on management training and business success. For more information, find the details here.

