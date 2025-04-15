New Boys Hockey Coach For River Lakes

River Lakes has a new head boys hockey for the the upcoming 2025-2026 season. River Lakes is a co-op of 7 schools and currently includes varsity players from ROCORI, Paynesville, New London-Spicer, Eden Valley-Watkins, Albany, St. John's Prep and Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa.

The River Lakes Boys Hockey Cooperative Schools announced the hiring of new Head Coach Nicholas Keppler today. The cooperative says Coach Keppler is a results-driven hockey coach with 7+ years of experience in team leadership, player development, and program operations. His expertise in building competitive teams, fostering individual growth, and creating a positive, inclusive team culture is built on structured training, strategic game plans, and mentoring athletes on and off the ice.

Coach Keppler’s playing background includes B-AA Youth Hockey in Alaska, 3 years of AA prep school hockey in Maryland, and 4 years at the University of Maryland. His coaching roles include Youth Development Director and various coaching positions with the Tri City Eagles, as well as multiple roles at DeMatha Prep School, including Assistant Coach, Head Coach, and Varsity Video & Systems Coach.

He earned the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League Coach of the Year award in 2019 and helped lead DeMatha’s Varsity 2 team to the State Championship Game, followed by helping DeMatha’s Varsity team to a State Championship in 2023. Coach Keppler and his family will make the move from Maryland to Minnesota in the near future and the cooperative is excited that he has chosen to lead River Lakes Hockey.