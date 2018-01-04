Nets Nip Wolves Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-97 Wednesday night at the Barclay's Center in New York. The Wolves fall to 24-15 on the season with the loss.

Spencer Dinwiddie's baseline jump shot with just under ten seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted Brooklyn to the win. Jimmy Butler's attempt at a game-winning shot came up a bit short.

Butler led the Wolves with 30 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and ten rebounds in the loss. Dinwiddie led the Nets with 26 points in the win.

The Timberwolves will play at Boston Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.