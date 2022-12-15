Neary Appointed Next Bishop of Diocese of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON  News) -- The Diocese of St. Cloud is getting a new bishop.

Pope Francis has appointed Father Patrick Neary as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud.  His episcopal ordination and installation have been set for Tuesday, February 14th.  Vespers will take place on Monday, February 13th.

Bishop-elect Neary succeeds Bishop Donald Kettler.  Kettler has been the bishop since September 2013.

Neary is from La Porte, Indiana.  Since July 2018 he has served as pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Portland, Oregon.

The Diocese of St. Cloud encompasses 16 counties in Central Minnesota.  It includes 131 parishes grouped into 29 Area Catholic Communities and a Catholic population of about 125,000 people.

