St. Cloud’s Catholic Community Schools Announce New Leadership

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Catholic Community Schools of the Diocese of St. Cloud have announced two changes to their leadership.

Bishop Patrick Neary named David Fremo the new President of the district and selected Sara Michaelson as the interim Superintendent.

Fremo has worked for CCS for the last four years as the Superintendent and Director of the Catholic Education Ministries office. He studied at St. John’s University, St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary, Creighton University, and Villanova University School of Business and is currently pursuing his doctorate.

Before joining the diocese, he worked at St. John’s Prep and the College of St. Benedict.

Fremo is replacing previous President, Scott Warzecha who resigned from the position back in April. Michaelson, who is currently the Director of Learning and Teaching for Catholic Community Schools, will step into the role vacated by Fremo. She studied at Concordia University in St. Paul and is working towards a doctorate in educational leadership.

Before coming to CCS, she worked for the Eden Valley-Watkins, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell-St. Stephen, and St. Cloud school districts.

Fremo and Michaelson will both step into their new roles in January.

