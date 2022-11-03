St. Cloud Diocese Honoring Healthcare Workers with White Mass

St. Cloud Diocese Honoring Healthcare Workers with White Mass

Thinkstock

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People working in the healthcare field will be honored at a special mass in St. Cloud this weekend.

On Sunday, the Diocese of St. Cloud will hold a mass for doctors, nurses, and others working in healthcare. The service will begin at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Also known as a White Mass, the service will offer an opportunity to thank and recognize those professionals with a special blessing of the hands.

Healthcare workers from all faith backgrounds are invited to attend along with their family and friends.

