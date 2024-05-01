SCSU Baseball To Celebrate Former Coach Pete Pratt Saturday

The St. Cloud State University baseball team will honor former coach Pete Pratt with a Celebration of Life at their alumni game on Saturday afternoon. First pitch at the MAC is set for 3 p.m..

Pratt played baseball at Apollo High School and St. Cloud State University, along with summer stints with the Waite Park Legion team and Beaudreau's amateur baseball. He picked up over 100 wins with Beaudreau's over his career.

Following his playing days, Pratt was a pitching coach for St. Cloud State and Mayville State. He passed away from complications of COVID on November 28th, 2023.

The Huskies will host NSIC rival Bemidji State on Saturday. A postgame celebration is also planned after the game at the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill that will feature a video montage and stories from SCSU alumni.

In addition to the Pete Pratt Celebration of Life, any Starz of Tomorrow campers can attend the game for free and take the field with the Huskies for the National Anthem. After the game kids can meet the players and run the bases.