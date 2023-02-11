Ordination Mass, Vespers Scheduled for New St. Cloud Bishop

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Diocese of St. Cloud will officially welcome the new bishop next week.

The episcopal ordination Mass of Patrick Neary is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown St. Cloud.

Vespers will take place on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the cathedral, with a reception to follow in the cathedral's lower church.

Get our free mobile app

Due to limited capacity, entry to the ordination Mass is by invitation only. Both events will be livestreamed on the Diocese of St. Cloud's Youtube Channel.

The city of St. Cloud says there will be some road closures due to the bishop ordination. The impacted roads are 1st Street South between 8th and 10th Avenues and 8th Avenue South from 1st Street South to West St. Germain Street.

Bishop-elect Neary will be the 10th bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud.

He succeeds Bishop Donald Kettler who is retire after leading the diocese for the last nine years.

READ RELATED ARTICLES