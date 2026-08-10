TOWN BALL PLAYOFFS

(SATURDAY RESULTS)

CLASS C

REGION 9

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Lakers were out hit by the Black Sox seven to four, they did play good defense. Their starting pitcher Jackson Phillip threw a very good game, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caden Johnson, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Owen Kolbinger went 1-3 and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 1-4, Jacob Oliver was hit by a pitch, Cade Simones had a walk and Quentin Dukowski scored a run.

Their offense Black Sox starting pitcher was Kaden Toutges, he threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Nate Mettenburg, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jared Laudenbach went 3-4 with a double and he scored a run and Owen Fradette went 2-4. Matt Johnson and Addi Dobowey both went 1-4.

CLASS C

REGION 6

HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 6 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 5

The Orphans out hit the Nicks nine to six, including a home run, four hit by pitch. There starting pitcher was Cole Macziewksi, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Loge threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and one walk. Colton Long threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Orphans offense was led by Colton Long, he went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Jake Gruenhagen went 3-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Garret Zander went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and and Bennett Anderson went 1-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Donovan went 1-3 with a walk and Matt Streich went 1-4 and he scored a run. Noah Bush was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Steve Heber was hit by a pitch and Mason Maciewski had a walk.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Andrew Bautch, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andray Stang threw three innings, he gave up one hit.

The Nicks offense was led by Alex Foehrenbacher, he went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a walk. Dylan Rausch went 1-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tanner Rausch was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Tanner Anderson was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Connor Lincoln went 2-5, No. 38 went 2-4, Damien Lincoln was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Keegan Dingmann had a walk and he scored a run.

CLASS A

SECTION 5

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Muskies were out hit by the Stone Poneys eight to six, The Muskies did collect a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was lefty John Schumer, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Andrew Deters was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Levi Lampert went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 2-3, Keaton Landowski went 1-3 and Cody Partch had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was Jalen Vorpahl, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Liam Moreno, he went 1-4 for a RBI and Parker Schultz went 2-4. Callen O’Connell went 2-4 and Cayden Behrmann went 1-4 and he scored a run. Braden Dykhuizen and Jalen Vorpahl both went 1-4 and Levi Frieler was hit by a pitch.

CLASS A

SECTION 5

DILWORTH RAILDOGS 5 MOORHEAD BREWERS 4

The Raildogs out hit the Brewers twelve to eight, including one home run and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Carson Zimmel, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Raildogs offense was led by Connor Robley, he went 3-4 with a double for three RBIs and Andrew Linn went 3-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kayden Camacho went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI and he had a walk and Grant Anderson went 1-4. Alex Anderson went 3-4 with two doubles, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Carson Zimmel went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Zach Lamont, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ashton Rinus threw three innings, he gave up three hits. Beckett Stimpson threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Brewers offense wsa led by Tate Hermanson, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Marcus Wohl went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. David Ernst went 3-4 with two doubles and he scored a run and Mike Peschel went 1-3 with a walk. Spencer Flaten was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brennan Haman went 1-4.

CLASS A

SECTION 5

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 10 BEMIDJI BUCKS 1

The Mudcats out hit the Bucks fifteen to four, including two doubles, three were hit by a pitch, great defense and five stolen bases. The Mudcats starting pitcher was Brayden Woldgram threw six innings, he gave up three singles, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Trutwin threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Brayden Wolfgram, he went 3-5 for three RBIs and a stolen base. Tom Horan went 3-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. D. Dorsey went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored one run. Toby Sayles went 2-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-3 for a RBI, he had walk, scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Heinsch went 2-4 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and one walk, Carter Houtari and Carson Heinsch both went 1-5 and both scored a run.

The Bucks starting pitcher was Ty Lundeen, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Scanlon threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bucks offense was led by Will Zellmann went 1-3 for a RBI and Cam Justice went 1-4 and he scored a run. Peyton Neadeau and Ty Lundeen both went 1-4. Ben Corradi, Carter McLaughlin and Dan Clusiau all had a walk.

CLASS A

SECTION 5

HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 7 MOORHEAD BREWERS 3

The Knights out hit the Brewers eleven to nine, they did collect one triple, three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ben Sickler, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by TJ Johnson went 1-5 for three RBIs and Cory Schmidt went 2-5 with a double for a RBI. Mason Voshell went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run and Sam Haugen went 1-5 with a double and he scored a run. Bryce Hipp went 2-4 with a triple, he had a walk and he scored a run and Cale Haugen went 3-5 and he scored a run. Jaxon Thom, Isaiah Hasz and Max Sickler all scored a run and Griffin Stiel had a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Jordan Clemenson, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. David Ernst threw four innings, he gave up four hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Brayden Jacobson, he went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and Carter Ades went 12-3 for a RBI. Denver Blinn went 2-4 and he scored two runs and Marcus Wohl was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Mike Peschel and David Ernst both went 1-4. , Spencer Flaten went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Tate Hermann went 1-3 with a walk.

CLASS A

SECTION 3

ANDOVER ACES 12 MONTICELLO POLECATS 6

The Aces out hit the Polecats fifteen to thirteen, including one home run, two doubles, one sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Blake Bauman threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Anderson threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Zimmerman threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Aces offense was led by No. 28 went 3-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and Sam Plohasz went 3-5 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Drew Law went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs. Jake Dujmovic went 2-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored one run and Jordan Holt went 2-5 for a RBI. Tyler Brick went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk, Nick Carlson went 2-4 with a walk and he scored three runs and Tyler Lewnah had a walk and he scored two runs.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and one walk. Nick Anderson threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dom Marschel threw one inning, he gave up one hit two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led by Cale Holthaus, he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brock Holthaus scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 2-5 for a RBI and Caden King went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Max Robinson went 3-4 with a double, he had one walk and he scored a run and Cal Ulven was hit by a pitch. Adam Brenny went 2-6 and Keenan Macek went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 6

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 HAMEL HAWKS 0

The Martins out hit the Hawks, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, one walk and he recored seven strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 4-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and Kurt Schlangen went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 2-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Schlangen went 1-3 and he scored a run. Nolan Rueter was hit by a pitcher, he had a walk and he scored a run and Carter Thelen had two stolen bases. Trevin Lieser scored a run, Brady Goebel and Bryan Schlangen had a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Jake Vanyo, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ian Schock threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense wsa led by James Hansen and Alex Watterman both went 2-4. Elias Leach and Connor Johnson both went 1-4 and Dominic Adkins went 1-3.

CLASS C

SECTION 6

LITCHFIELD BLUES 3 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2

The Blues were out hit by the Brewers six to five, including Winky Estrada, he went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Joey Baumann and Bennett Lecher both went 1-4 and each scored a run. Caden Besemer went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Avery Liestman went 1-3.

The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethan Fruth, he went 1-4 for a RBI and Josh Lanctot went 1-4 and he scored a run. Derrik Orth went 1-4 with a stolen base and Jake Stalboerger went 1-4. Sam Iten went 1-3 and he scored a run, Logan Adams went 1-3, Easton Peters and JT Harren both had a stolen base.

CLASS C

REGION 8

ATWATER CHUCKERS 12 FARMING FLAMES 3

The Chuckers out hit the Flames twelve to seven, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Jack Peterson, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Draftee from Paynesville Bennet Evans threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 3-4 with two home runs for seven RBIs, one walk and he scored three runs. Jaxon Biehm went 2-4 for two RBIs and he had a walk and Jon Broman went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brody Straumann was credited for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Carson McCain went 2-5 with a stolen base and David Kingery went 1-5 and he scored a run. Regan Elton went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Jonas Morrison went 1-5 and he scored two runs.

The Flames starting pitcher, a draftee from Roscoe, Josiah Utsch threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Zierden threw three innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Wyatt Schmitz threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and Isaac Nett went 1-4 with a home run for a RBI. Bennett Hylla went 2-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Drew Cramlet and Breyden Einyck both went 1-4.

CLASS C

REGION 9

AITKIN STEAM 3 OPOLE BEARS 0

The Steam out hit the Bears ten to seven, including one double and very good defense. Their starting pitcher Nathan Ehnstrom threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Steam offense was led by Keyon Wenker went 1-4 for two RBIs and Landon Janzen went 1-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Nathan Ehnstrom went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jake Ince went 2-4 and he scored a run. Drew Paulbeck went 3-4 and he scored a run and Carson Kullhem went 1-4.

The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw nine innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brodi Huls, Luke Bieniek, Alex Lange and Chris Ebnet all went 1-4. Drew Lange went 2-4 and Isaiah Folsom went 1-3.

CLASS B

DISTRICT 6

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 BUFFALO BULLDOGS 0

The Express out hit the Bulldogs eight to four, including one double, a sacrifice fly six collecting hits. The Express starting pitcher threw a gem, Clay Faber threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Brooks Marquardt, he went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Riley Blanc went 2-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Tom Friesen went 1-4 for a RBI. Matt Friesen went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI an dhe scored a run. Noah Gordon went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Joe Hess went 1-4 and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Jon Euerle threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Broc Mutterer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Justin Johnson, he went 1-2 with a double, he had a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Cal James and Ramon Vega Jr. both went 1-4. Caleb Breuer went 1-3, Colton Haight was hit by a pitch and Broc Mutterer had a walk.