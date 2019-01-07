MN HS Basketball Hall of Fame Class Named

Fifteen people have been chosen to join the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame class in a ceremony on Tuesday, March 26. Four from Central Minnesota are a part of this group and they include former ROCORI boys basketball coach Bob Brink, New London-Spicer girls basketball coach Mike Dreier, former Albany girls basketball player Kelly Skalicky and former Foley boys basketball player Norm Grow. The 4 along with 11 others will be introduced at halftime of the Timberwolves game against the L.A. Clippers March 26.

Bob Brink has 936 career coaching victories in 51 seasons. He is the 2nd winningest coach in state history behind Bob McDonald. He led ROCORI to a state title in 1988 and appeared in 13 state tournaments.

Dreier is the career wins leader in Minnesota girls basketball with more than 900 wins in his 41st season at New London-Spicer. He led the Wildcats to 17 state tournament appearances to state titles in 1997 and 2002.

Kelly Skalicky was a 6-year starter at Albany high school and appeared in 4 straight state tournaments including a state title in 1980.

Norm Grow is a 1958 graduate from Foley High School. He averaged over 36 points and 23 rebounds a game and had a career point total of 2,364.