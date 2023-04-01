Minnesota’s April Weather Outlook

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are tired of the cold and snowy start to spring in Minnesota this year you might now want to read any further.

The Climate Prediction Center has just released it's weather outlook for the month of April.

They are expecting below normal temperatures for all of Minnesota and the upper Midwest for the month.

For here in St. Cloud our average high to start the month is 47 degrees, and our average high by the end of the month is 61 degrees.

The Weather Channel is calling for high temps to remain below normal at least through the first 10 days of the month.

The normal lows for St. Cloud ar 38 degrees at the beginning of the month, and 49 degrees by the end of the month.

The Weather Channel expects our lows to be in the teens and 20s for at least the first half of the month.

As for precipitation, the Climate Predication Center says we should remain in a wetter than normal pattern in April for pretty much the whole state, especially the eastern and northeastern areas.

St. Cloud averages three inches of snow in the month of April. We also average 2.3 inches of rain in April.

There is a storm in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week that could help us come close or hit those marks already early on in the month.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service says A late season winter storm will impact portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest around next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Northerly track is currently favored, which would lead to long duration blizzard conditions and heavy snowfall. A Southerly Track leads to minor impacts.

