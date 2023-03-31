St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Firing Gun at a Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at a woman and holding the gun to her head.

Thirty-eight-year-old Evan Fasthorse pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

St. Cloud police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of 9th Avenue South in February 2022. Witnesses told police Fasthorse and a woman got into an argument inside an apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, as the woman went down the stairs to leave, Fasthorse fired the gun in her direction and then held the gun to her head.

Court records show officers found a bullet hole in the stairwell and a 9mm bullet near the deck outside the building.

Fasthorse admitted to police he and the woman got into an argument and that the gun accidentally went off. He told the police he was drunk and tends to do dumb things when drunk. Fasthorse claimed he did not remember holding the gun to the woman's head.

Fasthorse gets credit for having already served a year and two months in jail.

