Scooter’s Coffee Officially Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Scooter's Coffee in Sartell is officially opened.
The business opened their new location next to Walgreen's along Pinecone Road earlier this week.
This marks the second location for the franchise, after opening their St. Cloud location back in 2021.
The Sartell location will have the same hours as the St. Cloud branch, which is 5:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Scooter's was founded in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska with its headquarters now in Omaha.
