Isn't he adorable? Meet Brooksy. He's the newest team dog of our Minnesota Wild through the NHL Adopt-A-Dog program.

Broosky is a 5-month-old Labrador Retriever who will soon have a very important job. He is going to be training over the next year or so, to be a service dog for an honorably discharged service veteran, firefighter, or police officer who is suffering from PTSD, otherwise known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, through Soldier 6, a Minnesota based non-profit group that trains dogs to be service canines.

Broosky will be spending a lot of his time in the Wild locker room, with front office personnel, and at the end of the day, he'll be going home with Wayne Peterson, who is the Minnesota Wilds Director of Community Relations and Hockey Partnerships.

The Minnesota Wild posted on their Twitter account, that if you need them, they'll be playing with their new pup. A string of welcome messages from followers greeting Broosky to the team, as much as sadly saying goodbye to Kevin Fiala, who has been traded to the Los Angeles Kings, in exchange for their first-round pick Brock Faber.

As we wish Kevin Fiala well in his new venture, we also wish Celly, the latest Minnesota Wild Team dog goodbye, as he was matched with his new owner, Trooper Allen Thill, who is an Airforce Major and a recipient of a Purple Heart.

Broosky will be The Minnesota Wild's 4th rescue companion dog, after Celly, Breezer, and Hobey before him. We wish Kevin, Celly, and Broosky the best of luck in their new exciting life chapters.

