Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold Deserves Another Chance [OPINION]

It's been absolutely spellbinding to watch Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold's rise and fall in the eyes of Vikings fans. It sure happened quickly, didn't it?

After a Week 17 win over the Green Bay Packers, Darnold was greeted like a conquering hero in the Vikings' locker room. Now, it sounds like a majority of Vikings fans are ready to move on from him altogether.

Darnold, in case you have already forgotten, led a Vikings team that was predicted to win seven or less games to a 14-2 record heading into the final regular season game of the year. The Vikings went to Detroit for the finale with an opportunity for the #1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

Darnold had a horrible game against the Lions... one of the worst games of his career. The Vikings lost the game 31-9, with Darnold going 18/41 for just 166 yards.

The loss meant the Vikings would have to pack up their bags and play in Los Angeles for the Wild Card playoffs. That game, of course, was ultimately moved to Glendale, Arizona due to the California wildfires.

Darnold again did not have a strong game and the Vikings lost 27-9 to the Rams. Suddenly, Vikings fans had seen enough of Darnold and were no longer interested in re-signing him after the season.

I think we are being way, way too hard on Darnold. After all, he had NEVER been in this situation yet in his career. Is it unreasonable to suggest he may GROW from this experience, rather than just assuming he will always 'choke' in a big game?

Maybe we give him another shot with an offensive line that isn't made out of string cheese? Maybe we give him another shot with the bitter taste of playoff defeat still fresh in his craw for the first time in his career?

Peyton Manning was 0-3 in his first three playoff games, including a 41-0 loss to the New York Jets in his third playoff game. Is Darnold Peyton Manning? I think it is fair to say he is not, but he IS only 27 years old and certainly has more room to grow as a player.

The big caveat here is the money, right? Darnold was signed to a team-friendly contract for one year and $10 million before the 2024 season, with the idea being he would be a 'bridge' to rookie JJ McCarthy. When McCarthy went down in the preseason with a knee injury, the job went solely to Darnold.

If the Vikings can work out another 2 or 3 year deal at a reasonable rate, I think it makes perfect sense to bring back Darnold. If the asking price is too high, I could also see moving on from him. I just don't think the bad end to the season should automatically disqualify him from being re-signed.