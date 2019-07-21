Minnesota United Ties Real Salt Lake

The Minnesota United FC Loons ended Saturday night's game against RSL in a tie. The Loons entered the game with an MLS best four-game winning streak.

Darwin Quintero scored Minnesota's single goal with a header off of a corner kick from Jan Gregus in the 57th minute. Real Salt Lake scored one of their own in the 71st minute to tie the game 1-1. That score stood at full time.

The Loons notched their fourth draw of the season and are now 10-4-7. Up next they will face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 27th at 7:00 p.m.