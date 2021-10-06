St. Paul Announced as Host of Major All-Star Game Next Year

Some of the best athletes in Major League Soccer will compete at the home of Minnesota United FC in St. Paul next year.

That comes after Tuesday's announcement that Allianz Field will host the 2022 MLS All-Star Game August 10, 2022.

“We are proud to bring the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target to Minnesota,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “Since the club began play in the league in 2017, Minnesota United and their incredible fan base have played a key role in the continued rise of MLS and growth of our sport throughout the U.S. As the eyes of the soccer world turn to Allianz Field next August 10, the people of Minnesota will be fantastic hosts and the supporters and ‘Wonderwall’ will create a memorable atmosphere for our marquee summer event.”

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be the culmination of a week-long series of events across the Twin Cities including "community initiatives, concerts, parties and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G."

“We are all extremely excited and honored to see the premier event for soccer in North America coming to the Twin Cities and our state,” managing partner for Minnesota United FC Bill McGuire said. “Led by Target and supported by other great Minnesota businesses and our unparalleled fans, this will be an extraordinary event built around a week of wonderful activities for everyone. Soccer is indeed the world’s game, and we look forward to sharing with everyone all that it represents and what makes Allianz Field and the Twin Cities such a great place to experience all that it offers."

The 2022 MLS All-Star Match will be hosted at Allianz Field which has served as the home of Minnesota United FC since its completion in 2019. The 19,600-seat soccer-specific stadium has earned international acclaim for its natural grass pitch, 360-degree overhanging roof structure, triangle-shaped supporter section and unique exterior with programmable lighting. The opponent for the game will be announced at a later date. The match will be the first MLS All-Star Game to be held in the Twin Cities.

Tickets for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game will go on sale in 2022 with Minnesota United season ticket owners receiving priority pre-sale access. In the meantime, the US Women's National Soccer Team will visit Allianz Field October 26 for a friendly international match against South Korea.

