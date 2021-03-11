The 2021 Minnesota State High School Dance Tournament is happening this weekend at Edina High School, and it will be groundbreaking.

For the first time ever, a male athlete will be competing on a team. Logan Schommer will be dancing with the Eastview High School Lightning Dance Team, who are looking to go back to back on winning the championship. Last year the team took home the trophies for 2020 Section 1AAA Jazz Champions, and 2020 Section 1AAA High Kick Champions.

Logan being on their team was made possible by two teens suing the MSHSL in the Federal Court back in 2019. A male teen from Hopkins as well as one from Roseville took their case to court after being blocked from competing in the sport due to their gender.

In an interview with KSTP, Logan shared that he is honored to be competing, but it is still very much about winning as a team this weekend:

I think it's an honor, but at the same time I'm just another dancer on another team trying to win a championship.

I did 15 years in the Just for Kix dance program and am a firm believer that dance is for everyone. It is also an even playing field for both boys and girls, it is a sport about time, practice, and dedication. You get out of it what you put in, and if someone is wanting to put in the effort it takes to be an incredible dancer, they should be allowed to compete regardless of their gender identity.

Good luck to all the dancers competing at the state tournament this weekend. Kick high, smile big, and show them what you're made of!

