Last Minute Venue Change Keeps Dance Company On Its Toes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A last-minute venue change had a local dance company proving they could be nimble on their feet. Just For Kix was supposed to have their winter showcase in Ritchie Auditorium at St. Cloud State on Sunday but was informed Friday that the venue couldn't be used due to a water line bursting and flooding the auditorium.
Director Adina Belanger and her staff lept into action and were able to find the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Gymnasium to host the event. And the show was able to go on as scheduled to a packed crowd. The "Old Fashioned Holiday" showcase featured a variety of styles including hip-hop, jazz, and contemporary dances.
There was also a Mom and Me dance where moms got to perform with their child. Each show had 15 to 17 routines, with a featured number having close to 80 dancers in it. There were three shows, each lasting about an hour, and the showcase had over 500 participants from ages two to adult.
