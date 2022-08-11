Minnesota Rival High School Hockey Teams Featured in New Film

Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota.

This is scheduled to debut in theatres in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota in September. Parkwood Theatres in Waite Park will show the film on September 9th.

Get our free mobile app

According to "Bring Me the News",

There's a Facebook page dedicated to the movie with everything you need or want to know about the movie.

The director of the movie is Tommy Haines. He grew up in the Iron Range of Minnesota and played hockey. He knows first hand how this rivalry went down, and the movie captures that feeling.

Variety had this to say about the film:

At first, this film will be released in the Midwest, and afterwards will have more of a widespread release including streaming services later this Fall.

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery