Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year.

A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.

Children are generally curious about water and ice and the DNR says adults need to be extremely cautious with kids to avoid a tragedy.

Officials say there must be at least four inches of new, clear ice before walking on it.

