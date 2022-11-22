Summit Scheduled for Downtown St. Cloud Development

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A meeting has been scheduled to help jump-start the revitalization of downtown St. Cloud.

During Monday night's city council meeting Mayor Dave Kleis told council members he has scheduled a summit for Monday, December 12th with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 90-minute presentation at the River's Edge Convention Center.

That will lead to a group that will be put together to put action into plans that the council has approved over time. It really focuses on walkability and to focus on that action step of the downtown revitalization.

Kleis says his number one economic development priority is the downtown, which includes both sides of the Mississippi River.

He wants to build 1,000 market-rate housing units in the next five years.

Get our free mobile app

Prior to this summit, St. Cloud councilwoman-elect Karen Larson has scheduled a meeting specific to East St. Germain Street improvements which is set for Tuesday, November 29th at 7:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church.

Also in recent months, the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has taken over the marketing of the downtown with the formation of the Downtown Alliance, which includes hiring a full-time Director of Downtown Planning and Development.

The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority also recently awarded five Main Street grants from state funding to help five businesses in the downtown on their development plans. One of those five grants has gone to help the redevelopment of the 100-year-old Mackrell Building on East. St. Germain Street.