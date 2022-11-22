Only A $50 Adoption Fee On This Beautiful Lady

Say hello to Lady! This gorgeous gal came to TCHS due to landlord issues. She has been sweet but a little timid and nervous since her arrival She may take extra time to warm up to new people and situations. Lady is very affectionate once she warms up. She lived with one other female dog in the past and did well with her.

She has not had the chance to meet cats. Has met children of all ages and is friendly with them but exuberant kids can make her nervous. It may be best she go to a home with no children or older children who can respect her boundaries and give her space as needed. Lady has been reactive toward other dogs while at the shelter, but this is not uncommon for dogs in this context and does not necessarily mean she would not do well with dogs in a home environment.

Extra caution should be taken if introducing her to a new canine friend. All introductions to new pets and people should always be slow and proper; ask a staff member for detailed tips. Lady does well with potty training when kept on a consistent schedule but she is also used to having access to potty pads inside the home. Ask staff for tips on how to help set her up for success in that department.

Her all-time FAVORITE thing is her green squeaky bone (no worries, we will send it home with her!). She enjoys other durable toys as well. She is overweight and would benefit from being fed a portioned diet of a high-quality kibble to keep her as healthy as possible going into the future.

Lady is on allergy and thyroid medications which will likely be needed for the rest of her life; follow up vet care will be important with this doggo! Should have daily exercise such as playing fetch or going for walks. LOVES peanut butter! Lady knows the command 'sit' and is very treat motivated and eager to learn more.

Come in and meet this sweet gal today! Lady currently weighs 79 pounds. .Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

