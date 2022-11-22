Lets play a game of 'I Never'. I'll start: Never have I ever price gouged concert tickets to make money. If you know the game you know if you took a sip of your beverage right now, you actually HAVE done it and I am happy to say there was no sipping done by me.

Hear me out. I like a side hustle now and again just like the next person. What I don't like to do is try and make people pay obscene amounts of money to go see an artist that they truly want to see and I am just looking to make a buck off.

This will age me, but I miss the days of standing in line at the concert venue to get tickets or calling in to try and get the best tickets possible. Yes, there was ticket scalping back then, but not to the extent of what there is now and it's much easier to do now.

If you have been hiding under a rock and haven't heard the debacle of Taylor Swift tickets for her "The Eras Tour", here is a short version. It all started with presale causing nothing but chaos, Ticketmaster claims they were set and expecting 1.4 million fans the first day of presale,

Demand Too High For Taylor Swift Concert Tickets, Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sale Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

what they got was over 14 MILLION people trying to get presale tickets. That caused Ticketmaster to actually cancel the general sale, that was supposed to be Friday, November 18 and the uproar has been heard by Swifties ever since.

Now I have been fortunate and have seen Taylor Swift in concert a few times, and her "Red Tour" was exceptional and when I feel she really came into her own.

KIIS FM's 2012 Jingle Ball - Night 1 - Show Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images loading...

So to me, it's not that I don't want to see this concert...I'm just not going to bankrupt myself to get tickets. I didn't really think on how ridiculous the prices on tickets were going until I was on "The Minnesota Ticket Exchange" page on Facebook.

If you are in Minnesota and ever looking to find tickets or sell them (at a reasonable price please), this is a great place to do that. Like anything online you always need to be aware of scammers, but usually everyone helps others on that.

Well, as I was on there yesterday, I came across a pair of those hard to get Taylor Swift tickets for her show at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The person, who I will only use initials for this post, M.H. had four tickets for sale and wrote;

I am posting 4 Taylor Swift tickets. This is for her Saturday, June 24th show. Row 238 Row 8 Seats 1-4. Selling for 2250 a ticket. Firm in price. No need to post rude comments, if you can't afford it then move on.

Now I am the person that doesn't like to think negatively of a person and don't like when people are rude. But I could NOT get over the ridiculous price of these tickets. I had to go look up the original cost of tickets and according to The Krazy Coupon Lady;

The presale tickets were priced anywhere from $49 to $449. VIP packages ranged anywhere from $199 to $899.

So lets just meet in the middle and guess these tickets were some where between $49 and $449...so lets say $225 for fun. That means those tickets had a nearly 900% increase. Jaw dropping right? As you can imagine...after she wrote " no need to post rude comments ", there were plenty of those. Last I checked the post was at 258 comments, with maybe one person defending her and the rest with comments such as H.B. asking:

Do people actually entertain these prices?

or A.L that wrote:

You firm "in price" or "on price" So you are selling upper deck and want 9k, Get the F*** our of here!

I also couldn't help but notice she would ROW 238, when it should have been SEC 238...but that's neither here nor there.

So much for Minnesota Nice on this whole post, but it is entertaining if you want to read more on it, HERE's the page to look at. Honestly, I don't know if she's being serious at this point or not. But with ridiculous prices like this, the question is how much ARE you willing to pay to go see your favorite artist? My answer...not that much for anyone! Good luck to those who really are trying to get tix to see Taylor Swift, I hope you can find them at a way less ridiculous price than $2250 a piece!

