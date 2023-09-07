Minnesota DNR Launches Fall Color Finder

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched its Fall Color Finder and the forecast for the typical timing of peak colors and suggestions on where to visit to see the changing leaves.

The DNR says Minnesota's typical peak season is from mid-September to mid-October with the colors starting the northern part of the state and making their way southward.

Peak colors usually last about two weeks but can vary widely based on the weather.

Weather impacts fall colors both before and during the season. Factors include drought, nighttime temperatures, and daytime sunshine.

While the summer drought may impact the intensity of the fall colors, the DNR says there's no correlation between drought and when the peak colors form. Officials say fall temperatures determine the timing.

