Early Goose, Teal and Bear Hunting Update in Minnesota

The early teal hunting season ran from September 2-6, early goose started September 2 and goes through September 17th and Bear hunting started September 1st and continues through October 15. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON for an update on what's happened so far. He says the DNR hasn't released official harvest numbers but he says based on reports from conversation officers they have the following indications... participation for these seasons were down a bit and Schmitt believes the extreme warm weather had a lot to do with that.

Photo Courtesy of WJON listener

Schmitt says it was an average start to the goose hunting season with mixed reports on success. He explains there just isn't many fields harvested yet and that, to go along with the heat, limited the goose hunting options. Schmitt indicates the early teal season went pretty well with those who participated. He says he heard many reports of bags of teal being shot. Schmitt says bear hunting also went well for those who participated. He believes many chose not to hunt the first weekend due to the hot weather but will likely hunt this weekend with cooler weather expected. Schmitt says a group who hunted near Hackensack went 6 for 6 and another group north of Cass Lake went 5 for 5. He says bear numbers are high in the state and expects harvest numbers to increase this weekend.

The DNR does a August roadside count of pheasants each year. The results of the count this year found numbers were up 100% in southwest Minnesota, west central Minnesota was up 38%, central Minnesota was down almost 40%, east central Minnesota was down 60% and 50% in the southeast. Schmitt says the results are good and bad.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.