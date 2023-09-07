Minnesota Boulevard in St. Cloud Opening Friday

Minnesota Boulevard in St. Cloud Opening Friday

Highway 301 near St. Cloud Prison -- Photo by Lee Voss, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Minnesota's shortest highway will reopen to traffic Friday following a five-month reconstruction project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 301 in St. Cloud, also known as Minnesota Boulevard, will open by 3:00 p.m.

The closure between 15th Avenue Southeast/Sherburne County Road 8 and Highway 10 was necessary while crews updated underground storm sewers, roadside drainage, and resurfaced the roadway.

MnDOT says the $4-million project also included the restoration of the historic retaining wall along the north side of the highway at the St. Cloud prison.

