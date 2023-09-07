St. Cloud Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

ANDOVER (WJON News) -- The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a St. Cloud man who was killed in a motorcycle crash. It happened on Monday, August 28th in Oak Grove.

The sheriff's office says 56-year-old Frank Golebiowski was heading north on St. Francis Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m. when he veered off the road and hit a tree.

Emergency responders from several agencies responded and provided life-saving efforts but Golebiowski was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

