Popular St Cloud Eatery & Bar To Be Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

'WHITE HORSE' TO BE FEATURED ON AMERICA'S BEST RESTAURANTS

The White Horse Restaurant & Bar, located at 809 West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud is going to be featured on America's Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company that focuses on bringing attention to locally owned and independent restaurants.

Image Credit: Google Maps Image Credit: Google Maps loading...

THE PROGRAM

America's Best Restaurants crew will be coming to the White Horse in St. Cloud on September 21st. Some of the White Horses' most popular dishes are going to be featured, and there will be an interview with owner Jackie Lee, who will talk about the restaurant and its special place in the St. Cloud area.

'EATS LIKE A RESTAURANT, DRINKS LIKE A BAR'

The White Horse tagline is "Eats like a restaurant, drinks like a bar." The restaurant/bar has globally inspired lunch and dinner options, and just a fun fact, they were the first restaurant & bar to offer SURLY beer outside of the Twin Cities.

Jackie's husband Brian passed away in 2017, and after Brian had bought out his other partners before he passed, Jackie had to not only deal with her grief but figure out how to run the restaurant with no experience; and that she did. The restaurant is now celebrating 15 years in business. I'm excited to see the White Horse featured on this program.

HOW TO WATCH THE PROGRAM

The episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date, but they will be filming on location at The White Horse, on Thursday, September 21st from 9 a.m. to Noon. The completed episode will be featured on America's Best Restaurants website.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.