Zach Bryan At US Bank Stadium. Get Today’s Presale Code!

Photo by John Lamparski-Getty Images

Zach Bryan, the "Somewhere In the Orange" singer, has announced that he'll bring his "The Quittin Time Tour 24" to US Bank Stadium on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

TODAY'S PRESALE INFO

VENUE PRESALE STARTS
Thursday, September 7 at 10:00 am CT
VENUE PRESALE ENDS
Thursday, September 7 at 10:00 pm CT

Use Promo Code: ORANGE

Public On Sale: Friday, September 8 at 10:00 am CT

Event Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Photo by AEG Presents
Yes, you read that right.  The show is nearly one year away.  That just means you have time to plan. So the first thing you'll want to do is to get registered to buy your tickets.  Do that now at zachbryanpresale.com.  Get registered so that you're ready just after Labor Day for the on-sale on Wednesday 9/6 at 10am.

Photo by John Lamparski-Getty Images
Before Zach Bryan pursued a music career, he served in the Navy.  He served for 7 years before he was honorably discharged.  It was during that time that he released a video that was filmed on his phone, outside his Navy barracks on a 95 degree night.  You can see the sweat from the hot night.  It was that video of the song called "Heading South" that went viral and introduced us to Zach Bryan.

If you want to see Zach in concert, get yourself pre-registered at the link provided above. The pre-registration will end on Tuesday, September 5th and the on-sale for tickets will be Wednesday, September 6th at 10am CT.

THE DETAILS

  • Zach Bryan
  • At US Bank Stadium
  • Support acts: Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner
  • August 24, 2024
  • General On-sale: Friday, September 8th 10am CT

