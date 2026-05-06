HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

TUESDAY MAY 5TH

ROYALTON ROYALS 3 KIMBALL CUBS 2

The Royals out hit the Cubs five to four, including a double and a sacrifice fly.

Keaton Nelson started on the mound, he threw a compete game to earn the win.

He threw seven innings, he gave up four singles, two runs, and he recorded five

strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Ryan Swenson went 1-2 with a sacrifice for two

RBIs and Reagan Elliot went 1-3 for a RBI and a walk. Jake Albright went 1-2

with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Keaton Nelson went 1-3. Sean

Schmidtbauer went 1-2 with a walk, Gannon Petron had a walk and he scored a

run and Matt Quinlan had a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was R. Stang, he threw six innings, he gave up five

hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

SARTELL SABRES 9 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

The Sabres out hit the Spartans nine to three, including a triple and a double.

Their starting pitcher Nolan Hemker threw a gem, he threw a complete game to

earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk

and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Miles Simonsen, he went 3-4 with a triple and

double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Trevor Schlangen went 2-4 for a

RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run

and Brady Thompson went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a

run. Matt Schreiner went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mateo Segura

went 1-2 with two walks and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski and Parker

Smith both had a walk and Jackson Knott scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Nolan Van Loy, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave

up nine hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Logan

Adams threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. The Spartans offense was led

by Cal Heying, he went to 2-3 with a double and a walk, Max Fredin had a

sacrifice fly for a RBI, Blake Kelley went 1-3 and Nolan VanLoy had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 9 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 7

The Otters out hit the Crush eleven to ten, the Crush did collect three doubles

and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Orion Preisler, he threw 3 1/3

innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two

strikeouts. Amittai Preisler threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two

walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Everett Stine, he went 2-2 with a triple and a

double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Carter Williams went 1-3 with a

double for a RBI and a walk and and A. Forster went 1-2 for a RBI, a stolen base

and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two

RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Gerad Hanle went 1-3 with a double for two

RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Stuber went 1-4, with a walk, a

stolen base and he scored a run and Amittai Preisler went 2-3 with a stolen base

and he scored a run. A. Brown went 1-1, Addison Dobowey had a walk and a

stolen base and Sebastian Machado had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Otters starting pitcher was Hunter Powers, he threw five innings, he gave up

nine hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Fromming

threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Otters offense was led by Nolan Felstul went 3-5 for two RBIs and Brant

Scheuerman went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Hunter Powers went 1-4

for a RBI and Cam Wiederich went 2-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he

scored a run. Jake Fromming went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he

scored two runs and Bennett Thielke went 1-3 with a double and he scored two

runs. Micah Johnson was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run

and Brody Klein went 1-3 with a walk.

CATHERDAL CRUSADERS 15 FOLEY FALCON 1

The Crusaders out hit the Falcons fourteen to four, including a home run, a triple

and three doubles. The Crusaders starting pitcher was Jack Hamak, he threw

four innings, gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five

strikeouts to earn the win. Ryan Liebrenz threw two innings, he gave up one hit,

one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Nick Plante went 3-4 with a home run for two

RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Sam Oliver went 2-2 for two

RBIs, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Jacob Oliver went 2-3

with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Ryan Liebrenz went 3-4 with

a triple and a double for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run.

Owen Fradette went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and Henry Schloe went 1-3 for a

RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 2-3 with a

double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Weihrauch was credited for two

RBIs and he scored a run and Nolan Bigaouette went 1-4 and he scored a run

and H. Morris was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored one run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Dane Wheeler, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave

up nine hits, seven runs and two runs. Ted Rasmussen threw 2 2/3 innings, he

gave up five hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jaren Robinson, he went 1-3 with a double for a

RBI, and Ted Rasmussen went 1-3. Noah Braun went 1-2 and J. Lena went 1-1.

Van Murphy and Owen Bemis both had a walk and Owen had a stolen base, Noah

Gapinski had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 8 BBE JAGUARS 2

The Bulldogs out hit the Jaguars twelve to ten, including two home runs. Their

starting pitcher was Reed Johnson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave

up nine hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Esau Nelson

threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brayden VanderBeek went 2-5 with a home run

for two RBIs and N. Utsch went 2-4 with a home run for a RBI and he had a stolen

base. Reed Johnson went 2-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs

and Matt Hemmingson went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a walk. Gavin Bulthuis went

2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Esau Nelson went 1-4 for a

RBI. Brock Brunlett went 2-4 and Eric Paulson had two walks, two stolen bases

and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Cameron Loe, he threw two innings, he

gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Myers threw five

innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four

strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Aiden Mueller went 3-3 with a double, a walk and

he scored a run. Baron Breitbach went 1-4 for a RBI and Noah DeRoo went 2-4

and he scored a run. Cameron Loe went 1-3 with a walk, Lance Rademacher

went 2-4, Walker Winter went 1-3 and Tyler Myers was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ PIONEERS 15 MILACA WOLVES 5

The Pioneers out hit the Wolves thirteen to seven, including two home runs, four

doubles and two sacrifice flys. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Danny Litke, he

threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and

he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Thielen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up

three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Sawyer Lochner, he went 3-4 with a home run

for four RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Jackson Thielen went 3-5 with a

home run and a double for three RBIs and a stolen base. Preston Saehr went 1-3

with a double for two RBIs, he had two walks, two stolen bases and he scored a

run. Bo Woitalla went 2-4 with two doubles for a RBI, a walk and he scored two

runs. Danny Litke went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had two walks and he

scored a run. Brecken Andres went 2-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a

walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Grady Young went 1-4 and he

scored a run, Connor Hennessy was credited for two RBIs, a walk, he had a

sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Link Toops had two sacrifice bunts, a

walk and he scored three runs.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Ian Jutten, he threw three innings, he gave up

four hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hoeck threw 1

1/3 innings, he gave up six hits and five runs. D. Hakes threw one inning, he gave

up two hits, three runs and three walks and No. 10 gave up one hit and one walk.

The Wolves offense was led by M. VanDer Zwaag went 2-3 for a RBI and E.

Daleiden went 1-3 for a RBI and a walk. K. VanDerZwaag went 1-3 for a RBI and

E. Abel went 2-3 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and D. Hakes had

two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. B. Ouverson was hit by a pitch

and he scored a run and Ian Jutten had two walks and he scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 12 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 1

The Flyers out hit the Patriots eleven to four, including two doubles. The Flyers

starting pitcher Evan LeMieur threw five innings to earn the win. He threw a gem,

he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Payton Bartos, he went 1-3 with a double for three

RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. John Ahlin went 2-3 for three RBIs,

a walk and he scored a run and Liam Thoma went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a

run. Izaak Kalis went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs

and Connor Neu went 1-1 for a RBI. Nick Sprang went 2-3 for a RBI and he

scored two runs and Ryan Newman went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Evan

LeMieur went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run, Preston Romaine

went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run and Charlie Zwilling was hit by a

pitch.

The Patriots starting pitcher was Blake Spiczka, he threw four innings, he gave

up nine hits, eleven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach

Drown threw one inning, one gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Patriots offense was led by Owen Kruger, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI

and Zach Drown went 1-1 with a double. Lucas Haff and Luke Laposky both went

1-2, Kyle Kotska had a walk and Colten Barnes scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 2

The Huskers out hit the Irish ten to five inclduing one double, their starting

pitcher was Nate Streit threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits,

two runs, two walks and he recorded on strikeout. Jackie Worlie threw two

innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walks and he recorded on

strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Brody Ulik, he went 2-3 for a RBI and Jake

Worlie went 2-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Wyatt Pilarski and Jax

Patrick both went 1-3 with a RBI. Jaxon Bartkowicz was credited for a RBI and

and Masyn Patrick went 2-4 and he scored a run. Brodi Huls went 1-4, Maverick

Novitzki went 1-4 and Brandt Kurtz scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Andy Schmitz, he threw seven innings, he gave up

ten hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by

Brayden Fobbe went 1-4 for a RBI and Andy Schmitz went 1-2 with a sacrifice

bunt, he was credited for a RBI. Jackson Clapp went 2-3 with a double and he

scored a run, Lane Faye went 1-3, Danny O’Reilley had a walk and Landon

Salmela had a walk and he scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 9 WILLMAR CARDINALS 5

The Storm were out hit by the Cardinals, they did collect a double and were

aided by six walks. The Storm starting pitcher was Isaac Miller, he threw a

complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine singles, five runs, two walks and

he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Carter Riedman, he went 1-2 with a double for

three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nolan Black was credited for a

RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Brady Sabin was credited for a

RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run Parker Moshier was credited for two

RBIs. Owen Gales went 1-3, with a walk and he scored two runs, Isaac Miller had

a walk and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein had a walk and he scored a run and

Gavin Peterson had a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jordan Ellington, he threw four innings, he

gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Aiden

Paulson threw 1/3 inning, he gave up five runs and two walks. Reese Christensen

threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, one run and and he recorded one

strikeout and Alex Hopped threw one inning, he gave up one run, one walk and

he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Alex Hoppe went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a

RBI and he scored a run and Reese Christianson went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a

walk. Gavin Evenson went 2-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Logan Fargerlie went

1-3 for a RBI. Jordan Ellingson went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he

scored a run. Jordan Ellingon went 2-4 and he scored a run and Aiden Paulson

scored a run.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 11 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE

STORM 1

The Cardinals out hit the Storm, ten to four, including a triple and two doubles.

The starting pitcher Logan Fagerlie threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up

five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by E. Hagen, he went 3-4 with a triple and a

double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Ellingson

went 2-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he

scored two runs. Jordan Ellingson went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base

and he scored two runs. Aidan Paulson went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base

and he scored a run and Logan Fagerlie went 1-3 with a double and he scored a

run and Reese Christianson was credited for two RBIs, he had walk and he

scored two runs. Gavin Evenson went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk. Alex

Hoppe went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Tyle3r Madsen had three

walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Konner Gullette, he threw five innings, he gave

up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Zimmer

threw 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded

one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Brody Sabin went 2-3 for a RBI and Payton Remer

went 1-2 with a double. Nolan Black went 1-2 with a walk, Owen Gales went 1-3

and Griffin Rothstein was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

(Monday May 4th)

BIG LAKE HORNETS 11 SAUK RAPIDS STORM 1

The Hornets out hit the Storm thirteen to two, including a pair of doubles. Their

starting pitcher Jackson Laroche threw a complete game to earn the win. He

threw five innings, he gave up two singles, one run, three walks and he recorded

five strikeouts.

The Hornets offense was led by Caleb Martin went 2-3 with a double for three

RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Spoden went 2-3 for two

RBIs and he scored a run and Jackson Laroche went 1-3 for two RBIs. Brendan

Goedker went 3-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk, two stolen bases and he

scored three runs. Owen Wilczek went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk, two stolen bases

and he scored a run and Connor Lundquist went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and he

scored a run. Brady Goedker went 2-4 and he scored three runs and Conway

Gust went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Storm was Bodin Washnieski, he threw three innings,

he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nolan

Black threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he

recorded one strikeout and Gavin Weber gave up three hits and one run. They

were led on offense by Gavin Peterson, he went 1-2 for a RBI and Payton Remer

went 1-2. Isaac Miller had two walks, Brody Sabin had a walk and Reed Krogstad

was hit by a pitch.