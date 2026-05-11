TOWN BALL ROUDNUP

SUNDAY MAY 10TH

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 24 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Rockies out hit the Hawks twenty-one to four, including a pair of

home runs and a double. The Rockies starting pitcher was Cole

Fuchs, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and

recorded ninestrikeouts. Jake Brinker threw three innings, he gave

up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 2-4 with a home

run for five RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs.

Tyler Geislinger went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a

walk and he scored two runs. Brady Linn went 2-5 for three RBIs and

he scored two runs. Sam Nistler went 1-2 with a home run for four

RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had two walks and he scored three

runs. Thad Lieser went 2-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and

he scored two runs and Cole Fuchs went 2-2 for a RBI, he had a walk

and he scored three runs. Brady Leverington went 1-4 for two RBIs

and he scored a run and Luke VanErp went 1-3 with a walk and he

scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 1-1 with two walks and he scored

three runs. Tyler Lardy and Brady Weber both had a walk and each

scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Riley Geislinger, he threw two

innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, three runs and he recorded

two strikeouts. Jordan Kelm threw three innings, he gave up seven

hits, nine runs, eight walks and he recorded six strikeouts. T.

Sanderson threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, six

walks and he recored two strikeouts. Owen Nystedt threw two

innings, he gave up two hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded

two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Carter Scheeler went 2-3 and he

scored a run and Matt Unterberger was credited for a RBI and he had

a walk. Owen Nystedt, Wyatt Moehrle both went 1-2 and Riley

Geislinger had a walk.

SOBESKI SKIS 18 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 6

The Skis out hit the Steves nine to five, including three home runs and three

doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw three innings, he

gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe

Willinski threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he

recorded eight strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings, he gave up three hits,

one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Thoma went 2-5 with a home run and a double

for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Dusty Parker went 3-6

with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-2

with a home run for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored three three runs.

Joe Welinski went 1-5 with a double for three RBIs and Matt Filippi went 1-5 for a

RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Thoma went 1-5 for a RBI and he

scored a run and Riley Czech went 2-5 with a walk and he scored three runs and

Collin Eckman went 3-6. Zach Opatz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Owen Bode

was credited for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Baier

went 1-1 with a double and he scored a run and Evan Lemieur had a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw three innings, he gave

up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Kellen

Graning he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he

had two strikeouts. R. Lunser threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs,

one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs

and Jack Greenlun went 1-4 for two RBIs and a walk. Derek Durant went 2-3 with

a double , he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tom Ellis went 1-1 for a

RBI. Jack Schelonda had two walks and he scored a run and Charlie Kent with a

walk and he scored a run. Kellen Graning, Josh Mohr and Justin Hunt all had a

walk.

DC KERNELS 3 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

The Kernels out hit the Brewers five to three, their starting pitcher was I.

Schaupp, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded

seven strikeouts. J. Ohm threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three

walks and he recorded three strikeouts and T. Collin threw one inning, he gave

up three walks and he had a strikeout. J.. Massingham threw one inning, he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Kernels offense was led by Reagan Grube went 2-3 for two RBIs and K. Lynk

went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. B. Morris went 1-3 with a double

and A. Kantola went 1-3.

The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw four innings, he gave up

three hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw one inning, he

gave up a hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed

Pfannenstein threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded four

strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Cade Stang, he went 1-3 and he scored a run

and Luke Schmidt went 1-1 with a stolen base. Noah Young was credited for a

RBI and he had a walk and Ethyn Fruth went 1-1. Dane Zeiker had a walk and a

stolen base and Jordan Picka had two walks. JT Harren and Matt Kiffmeyer each

had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 10 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4

The Saints and Chargers each collected ten hits, The Saints collected one

double. Their starting pitcher was Riley Meyers, he threw 4 1-3 innings, he gave

up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt

Steffenson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and

he recorded two strikeouts and Luke Dingmann threw one inning, he gave up a

walk and he had one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Blaine Fischer went 1-4 with a double for three

RBIs and he had a walk. Jackson Peter went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had two walks

and he scored a run. Peyton Winter went 2-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he

scored three runs and Gavin Kampsen was credited for a RBI, he had two walks

and he scored a run. Aiden Mueller went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs,

and Will Van Beck went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dingmann,

Luke Dingmann both went 1-5 and both scored a run, Derek Wiener went 1-4

with a walk.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw four innings, he gave up

four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Anthony

Reverman threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he

recorded two strikeouts and Austin Schoenberg threw one inning, he recorded a

strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Dylan Gertken went 1-4 for two RBIs and Eric

Terres went 4-4 with a double and a walk. Jamie Terres went 2-4 with a double

and he scored a run and Reagan Nelson went 1-4 and he scored a run. Ethan

Meyer went 1-5 and Reagan Nelson went 1-2. Luke Dehmer had a walk and he

scored a run, Ben Welle and Dan Spanier both had a walk.

PIERZ BREWERS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOXS 1

The Brewers out hit the Black Sox eight to four, including a pair of home runs and

a double. Their starting pitcher was Nate Solinger, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he

gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gunner

Wicklund threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Peter Schommer closed it out with three innings, he gave up a hit and he

recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Gunner Wicklund, he went 3-5 with a home run

for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Stephen Nezerka went 1-4 with a home run

for two RBIs and he had a walk. Kaden Kruschek went 3-4 with a double and

Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Derek

Dahman was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run, Rylee Rauch had

a walk and Nathan Solinger had a stolen base.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher was Kaden Tautges, he threw six innings, he

gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jadon

Norby threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he

recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox’s offense was led by Mason Tautges, he went 2-4 and Carter

Neuenshwander went 1-4. Bentley Ritter went 1-3 and he scored a run, Bryan

Benson, Dominic Ritter and Ben Mettenburg all had a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 20 ST. MATHIES DEVILS 10

The Lakers out hit the Devils nineteen to fourteen, they collected five doubles.

Their starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits,

nine runs, seven walks and he had a strikeout. Jordan Golombiecki threw six

innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Brett

Knudsen threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Blake

Brown threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he had a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Cade Simones, he went 3-5 with two doubles for

five RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Nick Berglund went 2-6 with a

double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Quentin

Dukowitz went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run.

Caden Johnson went 3-6 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs.

Caleb Leintz went 2-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run.

Blake Brown went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored four runs and Owen

Kallinger went 3-6 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Hayden Fassler went

1-3 for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored a run and Brock Brown went 2-6

for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Devils starting pitcher was Alex Guggisberg, he threw four innings, he gave

up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Kreitel

threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two walks and Paris Hampton threw 2/3 of an

inning, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks. Hunter Wicklund threw three

innings he gave up eight hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded two

strikeouts.

The Devils offense was led by Luke Zontelli, he went 2-4 for three RBIs, he was

hit by a pitch, he had walk and he scored three runs. Alex Guggisberg went 1-4

for four RBIs, he had two walks and he scored a run. Kyle Welle went 1-5 for a

RBI, he had two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hunter Wicklund

went 1-5 for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Konner Wicklund

was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had two walks, a stolen base

and he scored three runs. William Carlson went 3-5 with a double for a RBI, he

had two walks and he scored three runs. Tydan Guda went 1-4 for a RBI, he had

two walks and he scored a run and Connor Kreitel went 2-2 for two RBIs, he had

a walk and he scored a run, Nate Eschenbacker went 1-4 and he scored a run

and Alex Schadt was credited for a RBI.

RICHMOND ROYALS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 1

The Royals and Silver Streaks both collected four hits, their starting pitcher was

Talen Braegelman, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks

and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw three innings, he gave up

two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw one

inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 1-2 for two RBIs and

Cooper Notch went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Easton

Rossman went 1-4 and he scored a run, Caleb Maddox had a stolen base and he

scored a run and Kru Rugamen scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw seven innings, he gave

up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Caden Sand

threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silver Streaks were led on offense by Brandon Holm, he went 2-4 with a

double, Logan Funk was hit by a pitch and Luke Funk scored a run. Ty Reller and

Owen Funk both went 1-4.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 13 REGAL EAGLES 3

The Twins out hit the Eagles fifteen to five, including a home run, a double and

two sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen threw five innings,

he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Hunter Magnuson threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks

and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 2-4 with a home run, a

double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jake Rambow

went 2-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Reese

Christianson went 1-2 for two RBIs and Hunter Magnuson went 1-4 with a home

run for one RBI and he scored two runs. Joe Salonek went 2-5 for a RBI, had a

stolen base and he scored a run and Cayden Hanson went 1-4 and he scored a

run and Mike Danielson was credited for a RBI. A. Paulson went 1-3 with a stolen

base and Rylan Shimek went 1-3. Mike Danielson was hit by a pitch, E.

Munsterman had a stolen bae and he scored two runs, Jake DeBoer went 1-1

and E. Etterman scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman, he threw three innings, he gave

up three hits, four runs, three walks and he scored six strikeouts. Shane

Rademacher threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and

he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Kennen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three

hits, two walks and he had a strikeout. Luke Knudsen threw one inning, he gave

up two hits, two runs and two walks.

The Eagles offense was led by Josh Beier went 2-5 for two RBIs and Gabe

Rohman was credited for a RBI. Luke Knutson went 1-4 with a double and he

scored a run and Grant Paffrath went 1-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Derek

Dengerud went 1-4, Brayden Skindelien had a stolen base and he scored a run

and Chi Schneider had a stolen base and he scored a run.

RANDALL CUBS 4 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1

The Cubs were out hit by the Riverdogs ten for four, they did collect a home run

and a double. Their starting pitcher was Adam Nibauer, threw seven innings to

earn the win. He gave up ten hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan

Benning threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Matt Obremba, he went 1-4 with a home run for two

RBIs and Ricky Drew went 1-4 for two RBIs. Nathan Benning went 1-2 with a

double, he had two walks and he scored a run and Charlie Smieja went 1-2 with a

walk. Alex Gwost had a walk and he scored a run and Darin

Geralds had a walk and he scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, he threw seven innings, he

gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. J. Bzdok

gave up three walks and two runs. Grayson Suska threw one inning, he gave up a

hit.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Tyler Jendro went 3-5 and Joe Gaida went 2-4

and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 1-5 and Drew Yourczek went 1-4 with a

walk. Spencer Friese went 1-4, Ryan Snyder went 1-3 and Hunter Young went

1-1.

OPOLE BEARS 11 FLENSBERG FALCONS 1

The Bears out hit the Falcons seven to three, including two doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Sam Butler, he threw two innings, he gave up two walks and

he recorded four strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two

hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts and Tate Lange threw 1

1/3 inning, recorded four strikeouts and M. Posch threw one inning, he gave up a

walk.

The Bears offense was led by Marverick Novitzki, he went 2-4 with a double for

three RBIs and he scored a run and Alex Lange went 1-3 with a double, he was

hit by a pitch and was credited for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jordan

Schmitz went 2-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Brodi Huls went 2-3 with

a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Masyn Patrick was credited for a

RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dominic Hoika had

two walks and he scored a run, Sam Butler had a walk and he scored a run.

Keaton Gustin had a walk, Tate Lange had a walk and Will Eichten was hit by a

pitch and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was C. Rasmussen, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave

up eight hits, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gunner Gustafson threw

4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Seth Becker, he went 2-3 and O. Taverez went

1-2 for a RBI. Eli Epling had a walk and he scored a run, Gunner Gustafson and

Reece Hubbard both had walk.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 6 WATKINS CLIPPERS 5

The Nicks out hit he Clippers thirteen to seven, including two doubles. Their

starting pitcher was K. Rausch, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits and one

walk. A. Bautch threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and he

had one strikeout. K. Dingman threw three innings, he gave two hits, three runs,

five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by J. Caron went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a

walk and he scored two runs and Matt Koshiol went 2-5. Damian Lincoln went

3-5, he had a double, he was hit by a pitch for a RBI an he had a stolen base and

he scored a run. Alex Foehrenbacher went 2-5 for a RBI and Tanner Anderson

went 1-5 for a RBI. Connor Lincoln went 1-4 with a walk and he scored one run

and Dylan Rausch was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. K. Rausch

went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and K. Dingman went 1-4.

The Clipper starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw three innings, he

gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.. Matt

Geislinger threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded

three strikeouts. Dan Berg threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs,

one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Gavin Mathis went 2-5 for a RBI and S. Mathis

went went 2-5 for a RBI. Dan Berg went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and

Kevin Kramer went 2-5 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Carson

Geislinger was credited for a RBI with a sacrifice fly and Carter Block went 1-4

with a walk. Brenden Ashton scored two runs. Myles Dziengel had two walks, B.

Neiman had two walks and he scored a run and Lincoln Haugen was hit twice by

a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5 ATWATER CHUCKERS 0

The Pirates out hit the the Chuckers six to four, including a triple, their starting

pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up

three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grady Fuchs threw two innings, he

gave up two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw two

innings to close it out, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Sam Oehrlein, he went 3-4 with two doubles and a

triple for a RBI. Grayson Fuchs went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a

stolen base and he scored two runs. Grady Fuchs went 1-4 for a RBI and a stolen

base and Gavin Bulthuis went 1-2. Luke Johnson had a walk, a stolen base and

he scored a run and Reed Johnson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Griffin

Bjerke and Nick Gabrielson both had a walk.

The Chuckers starting pitcher was David Kingery, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave

up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts and Cohan

Anderson threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Chuckers offense was led by Brody Straumann, he went 2-4 and David

Kingery was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Jon Broman and Cohan Anderson

both went 1-4, Andres Rojas and Gavin Degner both had a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Martins and Laker both collected eleven hits, they collected two doubles, the

starting pitcher was Brady Goebel, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits

and one run. Kurt Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two

walks and he had a strikeout. Alex Baunman threw one inning, he gave up two

hits. Scott Lieser threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recored six strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Tate Winter, he went 2-3 for two RBIs and Kyle

Lieser went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run.

Tanner Arceneau went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady

Goebel went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 2-4 and

Alex Bauman went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter had a walk

and he was hit by a pitch, Avery Schmitz and Kurt Schlangen both had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Trent Wendlandt, he threw 4 1/3 innings,

he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Carter Wessel threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and

he recorded three strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw two innings, he gave up a hit,

one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Leyton Fuchs, he went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a walk

and he scored a run and Noah Olmscheid went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a walk.

Davis Wuertz went 3-4, Carter Wessel went 2-5 and Isaac Lieser went 1-4 and he

was hit by a pitch. Trent Wendlandt went 1-5 and he scored a run, Tori Olmschei