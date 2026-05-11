Central Minnesota Town Ball Update – May 11th, 2026
TOWN BALL ROUDNUP
SUNDAY MAY 10TH
COLD SPRING ROCKIES 24 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1
The Rockies out hit the Hawks twenty-one to four, including a pair of
home runs and a double. The Rockies starting pitcher was Cole
Fuchs, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and
recorded ninestrikeouts. Jake Brinker threw three innings, he gave
up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 2-4 with a home
run for five RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs.
Tyler Geislinger went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a
walk and he scored two runs. Brady Linn went 2-5 for three RBIs and
he scored two runs. Sam Nistler went 1-2 with a home run for four
RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had two walks and he scored three
runs. Thad Lieser went 2-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and
he scored two runs and Cole Fuchs went 2-2 for a RBI, he had a walk
and he scored three runs. Brady Leverington went 1-4 for two RBIs
and he scored a run and Luke VanErp went 1-3 with a walk and he
scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 1-1 with two walks and he scored
three runs. Tyler Lardy and Brady Weber both had a walk and each
scored a run.
The Hawks starting pitcher was Riley Geislinger, he threw two
innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, three runs and he recorded
two strikeouts. Jordan Kelm threw three innings, he gave up seven
hits, nine runs, eight walks and he recorded six strikeouts. T.
Sanderson threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, six
walks and he recored two strikeouts. Owen Nystedt threw two
innings, he gave up two hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded
two strikeouts.
The Hawks offense was led by Carter Scheeler went 2-3 and he
scored a run and Matt Unterberger was credited for a RBI and he had
a walk. Owen Nystedt, Wyatt Moehrle both went 1-2 and Riley
Geislinger had a walk.
SOBESKI SKIS 18 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 6
The Skis out hit the Steves nine to five, including three home runs and three
doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw three innings, he
gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe
Willinski threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he
recorded eight strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings, he gave up three hits,
one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Skis offense was led by Beau Thoma went 2-5 with a home run and a double
for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Dusty Parker went 3-6
with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-2
with a home run for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored three three runs.
Joe Welinski went 1-5 with a double for three RBIs and Matt Filippi went 1-5 for a
RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Thoma went 1-5 for a RBI and he
scored a run and Riley Czech went 2-5 with a walk and he scored three runs and
Collin Eckman went 3-6. Zach Opatz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Owen Bode
was credited for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Baier
went 1-1 with a double and he scored a run and Evan Lemieur had a walk.
The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw three innings, he gave
up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Kellen
Graning he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he
had two strikeouts. R. Lunser threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs,
one walk and he recorded one strikeout.
The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs
and Jack Greenlun went 1-4 for two RBIs and a walk. Derek Durant went 2-3 with
a double , he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tom Ellis went 1-1 for a
RBI. Jack Schelonda had two walks and he scored a run and Charlie Kent with a
walk and he scored a run. Kellen Graning, Josh Mohr and Justin Hunt all had a
walk.
DC KERNELS 3 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1
The Kernels out hit the Brewers five to three, their starting pitcher was I.
Schaupp, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded
seven strikeouts. J. Ohm threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three
walks and he recorded three strikeouts and T. Collin threw one inning, he gave
up three walks and he had a strikeout. J.. Massingham threw one inning, he
recorded two strikeouts.
The Kernels offense was led by Reagan Grube went 2-3 for two RBIs and K. Lynk
went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. B. Morris went 1-3 with a double
and A. Kantola went 1-3.
The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw four innings, he gave up
three hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw one inning, he
gave up a hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed
Pfannenstein threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded four
strikeouts.
The Brewers offense was led by Cade Stang, he went 1-3 and he scored a run
and Luke Schmidt went 1-1 with a stolen base. Noah Young was credited for a
RBI and he had a walk and Ethyn Fruth went 1-1. Dane Zeiker had a walk and a
stolen base and Jordan Picka had two walks. JT Harren and Matt Kiffmeyer each
had a walk.
ELROSA SAINTS 10 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4
The Saints and Chargers each collected ten hits, The Saints collected one
double. Their starting pitcher was Riley Meyers, he threw 4 1-3 innings, he gave
up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt
Steffenson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and
he recorded two strikeouts and Luke Dingmann threw one inning, he gave up a
walk and he had one strikeout.
The Saints offense was led by Blaine Fischer went 1-4 with a double for three
RBIs and he had a walk. Jackson Peter went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had two walks
and he scored a run. Peyton Winter went 2-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he
scored three runs and Gavin Kampsen was credited for a RBI, he had two walks
and he scored a run. Aiden Mueller went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs,
and Will Van Beck went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dingmann,
Luke Dingmann both went 1-5 and both scored a run, Derek Wiener went 1-4
with a walk.
The Chargers starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw four innings, he gave up
four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Anthony
Reverman threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he
recorded two strikeouts and Austin Schoenberg threw one inning, he recorded a
strikeout.
The Chargers offense was led by Dylan Gertken went 1-4 for two RBIs and Eric
Terres went 4-4 with a double and a walk. Jamie Terres went 2-4 with a double
and he scored a run and Reagan Nelson went 1-4 and he scored a run. Ethan
Meyer went 1-5 and Reagan Nelson went 1-2. Luke Dehmer had a walk and he
scored a run, Ben Welle and Dan Spanier both had a walk.
PIERZ BREWERS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOXS 1
The Brewers out hit the Black Sox eight to four, including a pair of home runs and
a double. Their starting pitcher was Nate Solinger, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he
gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gunner
Wicklund threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.
Peter Schommer closed it out with three innings, he gave up a hit and he
recorded three strikeouts.
The Brewers offense was led by Gunner Wicklund, he went 3-5 with a home run
for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Stephen Nezerka went 1-4 with a home run
for two RBIs and he had a walk. Kaden Kruschek went 3-4 with a double and
Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Derek
Dahman was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run, Rylee Rauch had
a walk and Nathan Solinger had a stolen base.
The Black Sox’s starting pitcher was Kaden Tautges, he threw six innings, he
gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jadon
Norby threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he
recorded five strikeouts.
The Black Sox’s offense was led by Mason Tautges, he went 2-4 and Carter
Neuenshwander went 1-4. Bentley Ritter went 1-3 and he scored a run, Bryan
Benson, Dominic Ritter and Ben Mettenburg all had a walk.
CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 20 ST. MATHIES DEVILS 10
The Lakers out hit the Devils nineteen to fourteen, they collected five doubles.
Their starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits,
nine runs, seven walks and he had a strikeout. Jordan Golombiecki threw six
innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Brett
Knudsen threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Blake
Brown threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he had a strikeout.
The Lakers offense was led by Cade Simones, he went 3-5 with two doubles for
five RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Nick Berglund went 2-6 with a
double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Quentin
Dukowitz went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run.
Caden Johnson went 3-6 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs.
Caleb Leintz went 2-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run.
Blake Brown went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored four runs and Owen
Kallinger went 3-6 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Hayden Fassler went
1-3 for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored a run and Brock Brown went 2-6
for a RBI and he scored a run.
The Devils starting pitcher was Alex Guggisberg, he threw four innings, he gave
up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Kreitel
threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two walks and Paris Hampton threw 2/3 of an
inning, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks. Hunter Wicklund threw three
innings he gave up eight hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded two
strikeouts.
The Devils offense was led by Luke Zontelli, he went 2-4 for three RBIs, he was
hit by a pitch, he had walk and he scored three runs. Alex Guggisberg went 1-4
for four RBIs, he had two walks and he scored a run. Kyle Welle went 1-5 for a
RBI, he had two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hunter Wicklund
went 1-5 for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Konner Wicklund
was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had two walks, a stolen base
and he scored three runs. William Carlson went 3-5 with a double for a RBI, he
had two walks and he scored three runs. Tydan Guda went 1-4 for a RBI, he had
two walks and he scored a run and Connor Kreitel went 2-2 for two RBIs, he had
a walk and he scored a run, Nate Eschenbacker went 1-4 and he scored a run
and Alex Schadt was credited for a RBI.
RICHMOND ROYALS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 1
The Royals and Silver Streaks both collected four hits, their starting pitcher was
Talen Braegelman, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks
and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw three innings, he gave up
two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw one
inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded one strikeout.
The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 1-2 for two RBIs and
Cooper Notch went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Easton
Rossman went 1-4 and he scored a run, Caleb Maddox had a stolen base and he
scored a run and Kru Rugamen scored a run.
The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw seven innings, he gave
up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Caden Sand
threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.
The Silver Streaks were led on offense by Brandon Holm, he went 2-4 with a
double, Logan Funk was hit by a pitch and Luke Funk scored a run. Ty Reller and
Owen Funk both went 1-4.
NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 13 REGAL EAGLES 3
The Twins out hit the Eagles fifteen to five, including a home run, a double and
two sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen threw five innings,
he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.
Hunter Magnuson threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks
and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Twins offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 2-4 with a home run, a
double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jake Rambow
went 2-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Reese
Christianson went 1-2 for two RBIs and Hunter Magnuson went 1-4 with a home
run for one RBI and he scored two runs. Joe Salonek went 2-5 for a RBI, had a
stolen base and he scored a run and Cayden Hanson went 1-4 and he scored a
run and Mike Danielson was credited for a RBI. A. Paulson went 1-3 with a stolen
base and Rylan Shimek went 1-3. Mike Danielson was hit by a pitch, E.
Munsterman had a stolen bae and he scored two runs, Jake DeBoer went 1-1
and E. Etterman scored a run.
The Eagles starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman, he threw three innings, he gave
up three hits, four runs, three walks and he scored six strikeouts. Shane
Rademacher threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and
he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Kennen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three
hits, two walks and he had a strikeout. Luke Knudsen threw one inning, he gave
up two hits, two runs and two walks.
The Eagles offense was led by Josh Beier went 2-5 for two RBIs and Gabe
Rohman was credited for a RBI. Luke Knutson went 1-4 with a double and he
scored a run and Grant Paffrath went 1-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Derek
Dengerud went 1-4, Brayden Skindelien had a stolen base and he scored a run
and Chi Schneider had a stolen base and he scored a run.
RANDALL CUBS 4 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1
The Cubs were out hit by the Riverdogs ten for four, they did collect a home run
and a double. Their starting pitcher was Adam Nibauer, threw seven innings to
earn the win. He gave up ten hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan
Benning threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Cubs offense was led by Matt Obremba, he went 1-4 with a home run for two
RBIs and Ricky Drew went 1-4 for two RBIs. Nathan Benning went 1-2 with a
double, he had two walks and he scored a run and Charlie Smieja went 1-2 with a
walk. Alex Gwost had a walk and he scored a run and Darin
Geralds had a walk and he scored a run.
The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, he threw seven innings, he
gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. J. Bzdok
gave up three walks and two runs. Grayson Suska threw one inning, he gave up a
hit.
The Riverdogs offense was led by Tyler Jendro went 3-5 and Joe Gaida went 2-4
and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 1-5 and Drew Yourczek went 1-4 with a
walk. Spencer Friese went 1-4, Ryan Snyder went 1-3 and Hunter Young went
1-1.
OPOLE BEARS 11 FLENSBERG FALCONS 1
The Bears out hit the Falcons seven to three, including two doubles. Their
starting pitcher was Sam Butler, he threw two innings, he gave up two walks and
he recorded four strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two
hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts and Tate Lange threw 1
1/3 inning, recorded four strikeouts and M. Posch threw one inning, he gave up a
walk.
The Bears offense was led by Marverick Novitzki, he went 2-4 with a double for
three RBIs and he scored a run and Alex Lange went 1-3 with a double, he was
hit by a pitch and was credited for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jordan
Schmitz went 2-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Brodi Huls went 2-3 with
a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Masyn Patrick was credited for a
RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dominic Hoika had
two walks and he scored a run, Sam Butler had a walk and he scored a run.
Keaton Gustin had a walk, Tate Lange had a walk and Will Eichten was hit by a
pitch and he scored a run.
The Falcons starting pitcher was C. Rasmussen, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave
up eight hits, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gunner Gustafson threw
4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.
The Falcons offense was led by Seth Becker, he went 2-3 and O. Taverez went
1-2 for a RBI. Eli Epling had a walk and he scored a run, Gunner Gustafson and
Reece Hubbard both had walk.
ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 6 WATKINS CLIPPERS 5
The Nicks out hit he Clippers thirteen to seven, including two doubles. Their
starting pitcher was K. Rausch, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits and one
walk. A. Bautch threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and he
had one strikeout. K. Dingman threw three innings, he gave two hits, three runs,
five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Nicks offense was led by J. Caron went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a
walk and he scored two runs and Matt Koshiol went 2-5. Damian Lincoln went
3-5, he had a double, he was hit by a pitch for a RBI an he had a stolen base and
he scored a run. Alex Foehrenbacher went 2-5 for a RBI and Tanner Anderson
went 1-5 for a RBI. Connor Lincoln went 1-4 with a walk and he scored one run
and Dylan Rausch was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. K. Rausch
went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and K. Dingman went 1-4.
The Clipper starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw three innings, he
gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.. Matt
Geislinger threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded
three strikeouts. Dan Berg threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs,
one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Clippers offense was led by Gavin Mathis went 2-5 for a RBI and S. Mathis
went went 2-5 for a RBI. Dan Berg went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and
Kevin Kramer went 2-5 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Carson
Geislinger was credited for a RBI with a sacrifice fly and Carter Block went 1-4
with a walk. Brenden Ashton scored two runs. Myles Dziengel had two walks, B.
Neiman had two walks and he scored a run and Lincoln Haugen was hit twice by
a pitch.
PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5 ATWATER CHUCKERS 0
The Pirates out hit the the Chuckers six to four, including a triple, their starting
pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up
three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grady Fuchs threw two innings, he
gave up two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw two
innings to close it out, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Pirates offense was led by Sam Oehrlein, he went 3-4 with two doubles and a
triple for a RBI. Grayson Fuchs went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a
stolen base and he scored two runs. Grady Fuchs went 1-4 for a RBI and a stolen
base and Gavin Bulthuis went 1-2. Luke Johnson had a walk, a stolen base and
he scored a run and Reed Johnson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Griffin
Bjerke and Nick Gabrielson both had a walk.
The Chuckers starting pitcher was David Kingery, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave
up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts and Cohan
Anderson threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.
The Chuckers offense was led by Brody Straumann, he went 2-4 and David
Kingery was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Jon Broman and Cohan Anderson
both went 1-4, Andres Rojas and Gavin Degner both had a walk.
ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2
The Martins and Laker both collected eleven hits, they collected two doubles, the
starting pitcher was Brady Goebel, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits
and one run. Kurt Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two
walks and he had a strikeout. Alex Baunman threw one inning, he gave up two
hits. Scott Lieser threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recored six strikeouts.
The Martins offense was led by Tate Winter, he went 2-3 for two RBIs and Kyle
Lieser went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run.
Tanner Arceneau went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady
Goebel went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 2-4 and
Alex Bauman went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter had a walk
and he was hit by a pitch, Avery Schmitz and Kurt Schlangen both had a walk.
The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Trent Wendlandt, he threw 4 1/3 innings,
he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.
Carter Wessel threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and
he recorded three strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw two innings, he gave up a hit,
one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Lakers offense was led by Leyton Fuchs, he went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a walk
and he scored a run and Noah Olmscheid went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a walk.
Davis Wuertz went 3-4, Carter Wessel went 2-5 and Isaac Lieser went 1-4 and he
was hit by a pitch. Trent Wendlandt went 1-5 and he scored a run, Tori Olmschei