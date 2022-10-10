Waite Park Woman Accused of Making Threats, Racist Comments

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park woman faces assault charges after a knife complaint Saturday.

Officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Street South just before 3:30 p.m. Several People called in that 33-year-old Alyssa Holmberg was going into apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife.

Officers arrived to find Holmberg yelling racist comments and chasing a Somali man. Witnesses say Holmberg was yelling racist comments, threw a jar of salsa at the man, and had also thrown slices of pizza at others in the building.

The Waite Park police officer displayed her taser and ordered Holmberg to the ground.

As officers began handcuffing Holmberg, they say she began resisting arrest and at one point assaulted an officer while making threats to the officers and yelling more racist comments. Police eventually put Holmberg in a "wrap" restraint to subdue her.

Holmberg faces several charges, including 2nd-degree assault, felony assault motivated by bias, and 1st-degree burglary.

 

