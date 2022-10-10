Chances are you've at least heard of the movie "Beetlejuice". If you know the movie even a little bit you know about this scene:

"Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" was all that came to mind when I first saw a picture of this uniquely painted house:

Have you ever seen anything quite like this? After reading about this over on Facebook HERE, I was intrigued. The house in Minnesota has a very unique paint job and according to Heidi Malewicki,

This house is painted like this year round! Not just Halloween 🎃

Apparently, the paint job is actually fairly new. After looking more into it, another post made HERE, with a picture of the "Beetlejuice House" (as we now shall call it) has Beth Brink stating,

they just painted it last year right before Halloween.

The house that is on display is located in Winona, Minnesota and could easily be like this because the town itself has many others who enjoy having great Halloween displays.

Such as this display shared by Morgan Chavie

Plus this one Ashley Doerr shared:

Halloween fans will love this too, it appears you can go on a great Halloween tour in Winona, that even includes a "Hocus Pocus House"

While you might thinking there must be some kind of "hocus pocus" going on in the town to have so many creative Halloween displays. I'm guessing many are just preparing for Winona's "FALL DISPLAY SHOW"

Not sure of what the prizes are for winners, but hope they're good enough to hopefully explain why one house on Hamilton and 12th in Winona, Minnesota would be willing to paint their house to really fully own the "Beetlejuice" theme. Otherwise, why else would you paint your house like that? Any ideas?

