MIAC Postpones Several Fall Sports, Spring Season an Option

BLOOMINGTON -- There will be no Johnnie football played this fall.

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) has announced it will postpone the Fall 2020 seasons in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Men's and women's golf and tennis will be allowed to compete against conference opponents only this fall.

Chair of the MIAC President's Council Paul Pribbenow says safety of students and staff has been their number one priority.

"the decision to postpone competition for many of our fall sports was very difficult, as we know how much our student-athletes wanted to compete. We need to put ourselves in a position to return to play as safely as possible."

The conference is working to develop a spring schedule for those sports.

Training, practice, and other team activities will be allowed in accordance with NCAA Division III rules and campus, state and NCAA health directives.

St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict are both members of the MIAC.