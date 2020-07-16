MIAC Announces Cancellation of Fall Non-Conference Games

BLOOMINGTON -- The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Thursday it will cancel all non-conference contests for the upcoming fall season.

MIAC administrators and staff will continue to continue to explore options over the next several weeks before making a final decision on how and when athletics will return to MIAC campuses.

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is the home to 13 member schools including the College of St. Benedict's and Saint John's University.