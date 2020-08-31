MIAC Cancels 2020 Fall Competition Seasons

BLOOMINGTON -- The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Monday it will postpone all competition through December 31st, 2020.

The announcement comes roughly a month after the league voted to move several fall sports such as football, soccer, volleyball and cross country to the spring.

The MIAC's recent decision will include moving competition in golf and tennis to the second halves of their split-season schedules, while having basketball, hockey, indoor track and field and swimming and diving competition season start in January.

Officials say the delay in competition will give institutions, staff, and students additional time to adjust to new safety protocols on campus in the COVID-19 era.

All MIAC teams will still be able to practice, train, and conduct other athletic-related activities throughout the fall term.