Metro Bus Seeking Thank You Nominations for Transit Staff

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Have a favorite Metro Bus driver, dispatcher, or other staff member? Metro Bus wants to hear about it.

Starting Friday, community members are asked to submit compliments to show their appreciation.

The compliment can be specific to a person, an occurrence, or just a general appreciation of the staff or organization.

You can submit your compliment by calling 257-4594 or by submitting it online at ridemetrobus.com/thanks.

People who submit a compliment are eligible to receive a $5 Metro Bus Smart Ride Ticket.

The 2nd Annual Thank Your Transit Professionals program is open until October 15th.

