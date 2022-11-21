Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules

Photo: Metro Bus

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays.

There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX.

On both Christmas Eve and New year's Eve, there will be regular Saturday service on those days.

 

