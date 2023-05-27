Metro Bus’ U-Go Free Ride Program for Kids Starts Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Metro Bus program that allows kids to ride the bus for free returns this summer.

The U-Go Free Summer Youth program lets kids ages 17 and younger ride any fixed-route bus for no charge. The program does not require registration or a pass, although training is available at the Metro Bus Mobility Training Center or through instructional videos.

Many of the fixed routes have kid-friendly destinations like parks, splash pads, the YMCA, and more. Buses can also accommodate up to two bicycles.

The free rides are from June 1st through August 31st.

To learn more, you can visit their website at ridemetrobus.com.

