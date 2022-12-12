Jolly Trolley Food Drive at St. Cloud Area Grocery Stores Again

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Jolly Trolley Food Drive is back on again this year.

Metro Bus is teaming up with several companies to collect non-perishable food items and cash donations. Cash donations have five times the purchasing power for food shelves than they do for retail customers.

The donations will be given to the St. Cloud Area Salvation Army, Catholic Charities Emergency Services, and Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota.

The money raised for the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities will be matched through the Stearns Bank Community Challenge of up to $100,000.

The Jolly Trolley will be at Coborn's on Cooper Tuesday, Lund's & Byerlys on Wednesday, and the Coborn's Superstore in Sauk Rapids on Thursday. Volunteers will be taking donations from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day.

The Jolly Trolley Food Drive is in its 12th year and has raised more than 45,000 pounds of food and $25,000 to date.

