Google Maps Now Showing Metro Bus Fixed Routes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus riders now have another way to plan their trips.

Google Maps now has all of the Metro Bus fixed routes available where users can see multiple trip options and can adjust their trip for current or later departure times.

The Google Maps option also offers multimodal options like walking, biking, or using a personal vehicle for part of their trip.

Planned trips can also be sent to others, saved for future use, or added to your calendar.

Riders can also go to ridemetrobus.com where there is a trip planner tool and interactive maps and PDFs of schedules.

