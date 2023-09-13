Metro Bus Launching Survey for New Long Range Transit Plan

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is in the process of creating a new Long Range Transit Plan and they're looking for feedback and input from both riders and members of the community.

Growth and new travel patterns are among the changes Metro Bus has seen in how people use transit services.

Community members can go online and take a survey to offer their input.

Riders will see surveyors at the Metro Bus Transit Center and on buses from September 18th through the 20th to ask riders about their experiences and gather feedback.

The data and information gathered between the two outreach efforts will be combined to help form a new Long Range Transit Plan to improve the transit system moving forward.

