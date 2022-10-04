Man Killed When Vehicle Collides with Overturned Semi

GLENCOE (WJON News) -- A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi that had tipped over onto the highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 212 near Glencoe in McLeod County.

The semi was going east when it entered the median and tipped over into the westbound lanes.

Get our free mobile app

The Ford Ranger SUVE driven by 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe, was heading west when it struck the semi. Vogt died in the crash.

The semi driver, 53-year-old Timothy Millhouse of Ellendale, was not hurt.