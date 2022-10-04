RAISING THREE BOYS

I have three great sons, and I knew there would come a day when they would all fly the coop and find their own way. These days though, most Millenials, I believe 60%, live at home; and I sort of liked the fact that all three of my beautiful boys liked me enough to live with me, even though they are all in their 20s. We all live our separate lives but share the same house. Who better to share the space with than the people that 'get you' the most? They share the expenses with me, and even if I don't talk to them everyday, I know they are okay.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

GOODBYE BABY

That all came to a screeching halt on my birthday of all days. My baby, Mason, the one pictured above on the far right, moved out. He's been planning it, but I thought I would get a little bit of a heads up and help him move. He just grabbed a suitcase and headed out the door. I'm sure he'll be back for a few more things over the next few weeks, but I know that this kid isn't going to visit very often. He likes to be on his own, and although I'm hopeful that he will come to visit me, I doubt that will happen for a long time. Not because we don't get along, just because when I moved out, I didn't even think about calling my parents. I thought they were fine. Ugh!

Photo by Kelly Cordes

THE LAST ONE IS THE FIRST TO GO?

I figured the baby would be the last to go, yet he's the one who's headed out. I have mixed emotions about it. I was 18 when I left for college, and I expected all of my kids to do the same, but times are different, and I was just getting used to having them around.

Although my heart is breaking just a bit, I'm also excited for him to go out into the world and find his way. I'm sure he's excited to be on his own, and have his own space. It really makes me think about all the pain I must have caused my poor Mom when I moved to Bemidji, which was hours away from her; and then I turned around and moved to Kentucky for 20 years. I'm so thankful that my boy hasn't moved out of state, but if he does; I know it will be his life journey, and I'm excited to see what this wonderful man decides to do with his life.

