‘Evening for Life’ Fundraiser in Waite Park Next Week

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A local pregnancy and family resource center is hosting its annual fundraising event in Waite Park.

ELEVATE Pregnancy and Family Resource Center's "Evening for Life" Gala and Banquet is Friday, October 14th at the Park Event Center.

Christian comedian Gordon Douglas is the keynote speaker and will also serve as the night's Emcee. He says they've got some fun things planned to get the audience involved.

Tickets are $40 a person or $300 a table.

ELEVATE Pregnancy and Family Resource Center is a Christian nonprofit organization that empowers and equips anyone experiencing unintended or crisis pregnancies, as well as youth and families, by providing education, mentoring and support.