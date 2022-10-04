Boo! Local Zoo Hosting Area Businesses For A Fun Trick or Treat Event
TRICK OR TREAT
Have you ever been to Hemker Park & Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' Event? It's a blast! Area businesses gather together at Hemker Zoo in Freeport, as children dress in their favorite Halloween costumes, and trick or treat through the zoo. At last count, there were close to 30 vendors scheduled to be there handing out treats to our children, which sounds like a great, safe enjoyable trick-or-treat event for our children.
There are even animal-friendly treats for the animals that live at Hemker Zoo.
THIS WEEKEND
The event is happening this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and next Saturday, October 15th. Trick or treating around the zoo grounds with area businesses will be happening from 10 am to 2 pm.
Send us your cute zoo photos of your kids in costume at the zoo and we will share them. You can send them to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.
ADMISSION DETAILS
Admission to the park is discounted for these Halloween events. $16 per person plus tax for anyone 2 years old and up. Anyone 23 months and younger are admitted to the zoo for free.
What could be better? Discounted pricing, candy, and seeing amazing zoo animals.
CALLING ALL VENDORS
If you have a business that would like to sponsor an area at the Zoo, you can fill out a form and mail a donation to Hemker Park & Zoo at PO Box 262, Freeport, MN 56331. If you have any questions about this event, you can call 320.836.2426.