SCTCC Baseball Update – October 4th, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH CYCLONE BASEBALL

WHITE AND GREEN WORLD SERIES

(Friday September 30th/Whitney Park/C2)

(GAME 3)

GREEN 7 WHITE 4

The Green team defeated the White to make the series two games to one in favor of White. The Green got several timely hits and they made some very good defensive plays. The Green starting pitcher was Will Thorn from Becker High School. He threw three innings, he gave up three hits, and he recorded four strikeouts. Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School threw two innings in relief. He gave up one hit, two runs, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brooks Asche from MACCRAY High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and two runs. Blake Kilanowski from St. Cloud Tech High School closed it out. He threw three innings in relief, gave gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Green offense had several players support their efforts, leading the way was Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo High School. He went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Dayton Hallaway from Aitkin High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Peyton Winter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 2-for-3. Landon Janzen from Aitkin High School went 2-for-4 and Carson Geislinger from Eden Valley-Watkins High School went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Brady Linn from Rocori High School went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Will VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Carvin Valentine from Puerto Rico was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and he had a very good game at his catcher position. Dylan Gertken from Melrose High School had a sacrifice fly and Ben Kopacz from Tony, Wisconsin scored a run. Collin Skaug from Big Lake High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the White was Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Rasmusen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Landon Lunser from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The White offense was led by Brady Blattner from Rocori High School, he went

1-for-4 for a RBI. Blaine Fischer from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville High School went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Aaron Einsel form Omaha, Nebraska went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. John Deschamps from Bayamon, Dominican Republic earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Joel Rivera Torres from Aibonito, Puerto Rico had a sacrifice bunt. Cody Leither from Kimball Area High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Rasmusen from Monticello High School, went 1-for-1 and Brandon Johnson from Greensboro, North Carolina earned a walk.